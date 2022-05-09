~Babies~

I come back every year to see the new babies. This year there is only 2.



Today I met Carolyn for a 2 1/2 hour coffee date. Her son had died a few month ago so she really needed to talk.

After coffee I met Colleen for lunch. Because she doesn't even know about blip I can say this here. I am so worried about her. We use to work together and she reached out to me the other day. She is a beautiful women who is a lot of fun and was a really determined and hard worker.

We have stayed in touch though messenger but haven't physically seen each other for a few years.

She is still the very sweet person but I think she is having some mental problems. She talked about having several stalkers, Severe paranoia, Shen thinks the mayor is working behind the scene to catch them. She also thinks she may be on a kill list so she hasn't stayed in her condo in Birch Bay for 4 months. She has been traveling to different motels and staying a few weeks at a time at each place. I could write so much more and believe me there is a lot more but to be honest I left confused. The sad thing is she believes all of it.Please keep her in your prayers if you are a praying kind person.