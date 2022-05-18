Previous
~Abstract~ by crowfan
Photo 2613

~Abstract~

Today Jeff and I ran around doing his shopping and taking him for his haircut.Otherwise a pretty dull day.
Pictured is my diffuser using the app that Annie has been using. (Laboscope)
