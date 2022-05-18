Sign up
Photo 2613
~Abstract~
Today Jeff and I ran around doing his shopping and taking him for his haircut.Otherwise a pretty dull day.
Pictured is my diffuser using the app that Annie has been using. (Laboscope)
18th May 2022
18th May 22
