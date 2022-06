~Matt French~

Matt French is the artist. Carol and I spent the day together. We ran into the nicest guy named Matt French. He is one of the few artists that have permission to paint mural down at the waterfront. Hopefully next week I can go see the one he was working on today.

Pictured is one of the 4 or 5 that he has done.

Side note: Today is my Mom's 29th year in heaven.