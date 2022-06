Today Kyla and I drove to Seattle to attend a 1 day work shop given by Audrey Woulard.We were so eager we got there 2 hours early.I'm not going to say it was great. I learned a bit but what was most disappointing was that because of the rain our photo walk was cancelled.Instead she decided to do it indoors. Because of the space and number of people we decided to leave and head for home.No photos taken by me today.I decided I would snap a picture of one of my favorite greeting cards.