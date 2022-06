~Simon~

Whatcom County Council named 22-year-old Simon Sefzik as the replacement for late state Senator Doug Ericksen in a 4-2 vote on Tuesday.

We went to a introduction party for Simon yesterday.

I found him to be far mature beyond his years and love his ideas. Maybe bringing in young blood might be the right direction to go. I'm still on the fence and will continue to learn about the other candidates.