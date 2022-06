~So Proud~

This is my nephew Justin and his two daughters. Madisun and Aalayah.

Justin has been a totally single father to his 3 kids. It's been tough but he's done a good job. Two of his kids have now graduated high school and will be going to WWU next year.

Spent the day shopping with Carol, always fun even though it was just browsing.

Then At 5 pm Emilie and I drove to Everett to watch the graduation. As a bonus we picked up Michelle, Jason and Matthew along the way.