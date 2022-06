~Old and Beautiful~

Today my cousin Mike and I went to lunch in Fairhaven. We did a 5 mile walk afterwards.

This is a beautiful old tree we walked past. It was across the street from where my parents lived when first married 1944. I wonder if this tree was there back then.

Came home and Auri came over and helped me weed. She braided all of the daffodils leaves so it looks really nice.