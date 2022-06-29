Previous
~Allium~ by crowfan
~Allium~

Today no kids here:(
I spent the day doing laundry running errands and just putzing around.
Auri will be here first thing in the morning.
Pictured is what is left of my Allium plant.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
