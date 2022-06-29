Sign up
Photo 2653
~Allium~
Today no kids here:(
I spent the day doing laundry running errands and just putzing around.
Auri will be here first thing in the morning.
Pictured is what is left of my Allium plant.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th June 2022 5:31pm
