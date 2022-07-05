Previous
~Caterpillar~ by crowfan
Photo 2659

~Caterpillar~

Today I had the joy of having Lexi, Layla and Auri.
Took Layla driving as she now has her learners permit.
In the afternoon we picked up Vicki and we went to Cornwall park and played Pickle Ball.
5th July 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
