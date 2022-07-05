Sign up
Photo 2659
~Caterpillar~
Today I had the joy of having Lexi, Layla and Auri.
Took Layla driving as she now has her learners permit.
In the afternoon we picked up Vicki and we went to Cornwall park and played Pickle Ball.
5th July 2022
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th July 2022 5:13pm
