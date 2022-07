~Hummer~

Today I went to Brent and Lacey's house in town to help.

They are getting it ready to sell. Lots of work as they have had renters in it for the last 4 years.

At one point I was so nauseated and weak I had to go home. I probably shouldn't of driven home being my legs were like rubber.

I came home layed down for 2 hours and then went back until evening. Not sure why I had gotten so sick but I feel so much better now.

Possible could of been the fumes from TSP cleaner.