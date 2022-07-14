Previous
~Jumping~ by crowfan
~Jumping~

Today I ran my friend Jeff around so he could go to the bank and grocery shopping.
At 3:30 Andrei, Vicki and I went and played pickle ball. Another fun day.
This evening I picked up Auri from her cheer practice.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
