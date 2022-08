~Car Show~

Mike and I drove out to Birch Bay for a car show. It wasn't as big as we had expected. Could of been because of the heat.

We met up with Dan and Dale and had a beer to cool down.

This evening I spent 1 1/2 hour watering everything that need water. With over 2.5 acres its ends up being a lot of watering. To make it easier we hook up a huge water jug with sprayer in a trailer and tow it with the lawn mower, That way I can get to the ares that the hoses won't reach.