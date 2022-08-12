Previous
~Busy Beaver~ by crowfan
Photo 2699

~Busy Beaver~

Today I met up with a old friend Carol ( not my friend Legacy) and we had lunch at Lombardi's. It was great catching up. It had been 2 years since we had seen each other.
At 4 we went to Bonnie's and had dinner and a game of hand and foot.
