~Chris Daughtry~

Tonight Vicki, Lacey Robyn and I went to the concert that Chris Daughtry was performing.

We were able to work the concert for 5 hours and the money they would pay us all goes to the cheer team that Lexi and Layla are on.

It was a lot of fun until one man threw his water bottle at me because he wasn't allowed to bring it in. A very angry man.