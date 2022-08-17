~The River~

Today Michelle and the kids met Vicki and I at my house and we drove to the river. Brent, Lacey and the kids wanted us to spend the day with them and several others.

The kids had such a fun time. Vicki and I hid out half the time under my pop up shade maker and the other half had our chairs in the river covered in sun screen.. The younger adults all just layed in the sun and soaked up the rays.

When we got home Layla drove to her dance class while I sat in the passenger seat. She is in drivers ed right now and doing pretty good.

Pictured is Vicki and Stella and the extra is Lacey, Brent and the kids.