Previous
Next
~The River~ by crowfan
Photo 2704

~The River~

Today Michelle and the kids met Vicki and I at my house and we drove to the river. Brent, Lacey and the kids wanted us to spend the day with them and several others.
The kids had such a fun time. Vicki and I hid out half the time under my pop up shade maker and the other half had our chairs in the river covered in sun screen.. The younger adults all just layed in the sun and soaked up the rays.
When we got home Layla drove to her dance class while I sat in the passenger seat. She is in drivers ed right now and doing pretty good.
Pictured is Vicki and Stella and the extra is Lacey, Brent and the kids.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise