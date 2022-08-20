Sign up
Photo 2707
~Pat Benatar~
Today Mike and I met up with Rick and Dianne. We bought VIP tickets to see Pat Benatar in concert. That included parking, admittance and dinner.
Pat still has a beautiful and powerful voice.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2022 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
