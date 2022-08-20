Previous
~Pat Benatar~ by crowfan
~Pat Benatar~

Today Mike and I met up with Rick and Dianne. We bought VIP tickets to see Pat Benatar in concert. That included parking, admittance and dinner.
Pat still has a beautiful and powerful voice.
Mary Jo Gran

