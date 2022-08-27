~The Wall~

I woke up with a swollen thumb... Had to wait a few hours to be seen by a Dr today being it is after hours.

They wanted to X-ray it to make sure it wasn't broken but I refused that. I was given some antibiotics and told to keep it clean and dry. It hurts a bit but will heal. Could of been worse.

The good news is no cold medication so I think that is winding down.

Mike has been putting up walls in his shop. Pete stopped by to help him hoist the top part of the frame up. It was a complicated process and was glad Mike had help. Mikes skills amaze me.