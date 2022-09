~Lexi Jo~

Tonight was Lexi's first home game where she is on the cheer squad.

She is a freshman and is on the varsity cheer team.I can't post videos but I did on my FB. She did a series of flips infant of the spectators in part of their cheer. She was amazing and not just because she is my granddaughter.

This morning I got to spend it with Emilie which was a treat since she is home from college for 3 days.

From 1 to 4 I took my friend Jeff to run his errands.