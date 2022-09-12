Previous
~Old and New~ by crowfan
Photo 2729

~Old and New~

Went to Brents today to get rid of some of his weeds.
At home I spent the rest of the day emptying all the kitchen drawers and cleaning and organizing everything. Layla came over after school. Always good having the kids here.
Mary Jo Gran

