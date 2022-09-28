Previous
~Stellar Jay~ by crowfan
~Stellar Jay~

Spent the day cleaning and getting things ready for a 8 person card party.
Food, drinks and company all good. For the record my partner and I were the all time losers for the night.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
