~Layla~ by crowfan
Photo 2755

~Layla~

I went to the Dermatoligist for my yearly visit.
They took a biopsy from my finger and I must say I was shocked at the size they removed.Picked Layla up from school and we did her nails for her homecoming.
12th October 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan


