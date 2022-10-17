Previous
~Beautiful~ by crowfan
Photo 2760

~Beautiful~

Andrei the neighbor cut a start off one of the other neighbors plant. This is the result after 3 months. Not sure what it is but it sure is beautiful.
Grocery shopped with Vicki
Ran an errand for Jeff
Picked Auri up from school.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
