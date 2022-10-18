Sign up
Photo 2761
~Poser~
Today Matthew and Stella came over and are spending the night.
When I played Stella down she struck this pose. I guess she already knows Auntie Jo will be taking lots of pictures of her.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2761
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
Views
8
365
NIKON D500
18th October 2022 1:15pm
