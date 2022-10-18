Previous
~Poser~ by crowfan
~Poser~

Today Matthew and Stella came over and are spending the night.
When I played Stella down she struck this pose. I guess she already knows Auntie Jo will be taking lots of pictures of her.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
