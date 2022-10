~Matthew turned 2~

Today Matthew turned 2...

His parents had a wonderful party for him at Round Table Pizza. He had the best time ever. There is a play room so he got to play with other kids, open present, eat pizza and his birthday cake.

At 8:20 I got called to pick up Layla and Lexi from a school game. Picking them up and taking them each to different locations took a total od 1 hour and 20 minutes. None of there destinations we close. I'm happy to do it for them but I wouldn't want to do it often.