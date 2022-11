~Padden~

Today I had to go in for Mohs surgery. I had a squamous cell cancer on my left hand. As of now my hand is no longer numb and it's a tad bit painful.

I happy to say they removed all the cancer so now a 3 to 4 week healing and I'll be good as new.

On the way home it had started to snow so I stopped by Lake Padden and took this shot.