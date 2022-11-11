Previous
~Skagit County~ by crowfan
Photo 2790

~Skagit County~

Vicki and I took a quick trip to Mount Vernon. Took the back roads home and spotted the heron sitting on top of the log.
A big Thank you to all the Veterans today!
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
