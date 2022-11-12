~Soapbox~

Today would be my Dad's 102nd birthday. He was a great dad.

Today we woke up to a broken furnace. Very cold in our house.

We won't have any heat until next Friday so we are building fires in the fireplace.

Today it was sunny and cold. I spent a great deal of the day wandering around town. Took in the sights and just enjoyed the solitude.





soap·box..... spotted this box on a busy corner downtown.



a box or crate used as a makeshift stand by a public speaker.

"a soapbox orator"

a thing that provides an opportunity for someone to air their views publicly.

"fanzines are soapboxes for critical sports fans"

