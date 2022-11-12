Previous
~Soapbox~ by crowfan
Photo 2791

~Soapbox~

Today would be my Dad's 102nd birthday. He was a great dad.
Today we woke up to a broken furnace. Very cold in our house.
We won't have any heat until next Friday so we are building fires in the fireplace.
Today it was sunny and cold. I spent a great deal of the day wandering around town. Took in the sights and just enjoyed the solitude.


soap·box..... spotted this box on a busy corner downtown.

a box or crate used as a makeshift stand by a public speaker.
"a soapbox orator"
a thing that provides an opportunity for someone to air their views publicly.
"fanzines are soapboxes for critical sports fans"
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
764% complete

