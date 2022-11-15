Previous
~Red Skies~ by crowfan
Today Michelle and the kids came for the say and evening. They usually stay until 9 pm so I love it.
Mike called me outside to get a picture of the sky behind the bridge. It was much more beautiful in real life but I think you get the idea.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
