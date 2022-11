~Dilapidated~

Today I met up with my friend Charlotte for a lunch down at the harbor.

After I ran some errand and once agin was loving cold sunny weather. I decided to call Vicki to see if she wanted to walk through the park. Luckily she said yes. We had a nice walk up until it got dark.

This bridge has been falling down for years. nThey have fenced it off close to a year now with a sign saying how dangerous it is but they are waiting for permit. Because of the danger it should be 1st on a list.