~Love~ by crowfan
Photo 2822

~Love~

Today Michelle and the kids came over just as I returned home from grocery shopping.
Matthew wasn't feeling great so he spent the entire day in my arms. Gotta say I loved it.
Emilie stopped by to give the kids some love.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
