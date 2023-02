~Sunday~

Woke up to a couple inches of snow and a cold......

I managed to get my car out and drove to Pickleball. We only played for 1 hour as the place was very busy.

Came home and by 2 I feel asleep on the couch until 7:30 this evening. I'm hoping I'll still be able to fall asleep tonight.

Michelle is still bring the kids over tomorrow. I got my cold from them so hopefully they won't get it back.

Drove by the graffiti wall for a pic for the day.