~Grass~

WOKE UP TODAY TO SUNSHINE.

I WALKED AROUND THE YAARD WITH MY CAMERA. WE STILL HAVE LOTS OF PATCHES OF SNOW AND ICE.

I CHECKED OUT ALL OF MY NEW BUDS AND CAN'T WAT UNTIL THEY BLOOM.

I CALLED ANDREI AND HE ANDI WENT TO WCC AND PLAYED SEVERAL HOURS OF PICKLEBALL.

WE THEN DROVE AROUND CHECKING OUT ALL THE OTHER COURTS. OUR LAST STOP WAS FAIRHAVEN PARK WHERE WE PLAYED YET ANOTHER HOUR.

NEEDLESS TO SAY I AM SORE AND TIRED.

A TON OF FUN WAS HAD.