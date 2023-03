~Sun Rays~

Thank you everyone who wished me a happy 10 year blip birthday. I still remember my first years. I used to dream about what I can take a picture of, I panicked if I left my camera at home and was sure I could never make it a year. Imagine my surprise when I see it's been 10 years. I love blip and all the people on here.

Today I had lunch with Charlotte and spent a few hours chatting.

Late afternoon Mike and I went to the park and volleyed for about a 1/2 hour.