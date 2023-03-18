~Sky~

Today I got to spend it with Carol helping her get thing ready for her move. I can see how overwhelming the job is for her so if I can help in anyway I will.

I pulled into the garage at 6:30 and the neighbors came over and wanted us to come over for a glass of Sherry. I brought over crackers, cheese , sliced meat and salmon. We all sat around had the snacks and Sherry and then they wanted to show us a card game. We then played until 11:14 tonight. Never thought today would end this way. All and all it was a great day.