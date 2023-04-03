Previous
~Love these Two~ by crowfan
~Love these Two~

Today is our first day of ShutterFest . We have ben shooting pictures from 10 am until 2 am. Needless to say we are exhausted but having so much fun.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
