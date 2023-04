~Sweet 16~

Today Layla turned 16 and this is her and her new car.

I have 100% confidence in her driving so I won't worry to much.

Helped Mark for a bit today, detailed my cars, picked up Lexi from school, took her to cheer after dinner.

Picked up Auri at 7 and took her to the trampoline zone. Sometimes I feel like a taxi driver but at the same time happy to be able to help them.