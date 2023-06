~Whale Song~

Today I picked up my friend Jeff and helped him run some errands.He is my age and very depressed as his health isn't good. He can no longer drive, can't hear and has many illnesses.

I skipped Pickleball today because my right knee has been hurting since last Thursday. This afternoon and evening I have been icing and applying heat to it in hopes it feels better by Thursday for my tournament.

Stopped by the Graffiti wall to check out the new art work.