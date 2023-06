~Persistence of Light~

Tonight we went to a party that had a guest who wrote the book Persistece of Light.

He was a fascinating man who had lead aBritish expedition with a elephant over the Alps in Hannibal's tracks.

Hannibal with his army of thirty thousand men and 37 war elephants crossed in 218 BC to do battle with the Roman Empire.

John loaned an elephant name Jumbo from the Turin Zoo. He even made the centerfold in Life magazine. a 8 page spread.

It was such a fun lecture and evening and interesting people.