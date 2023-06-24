Previous
~Emilie and Garrett ~ by crowfan
Photo 3005

~Emilie and Garrett ~

Today Brent had a great party to celebrate Emilie’s graduation from WSU
around 7 Mike and I went to Skylarks and watched Kent play drums in his band. Met up with some people from Pickle Ball.
The band was good and we all had a fun time.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise