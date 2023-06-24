Sign up
Photo 3005
Photo 3005
~Emilie and Garrett ~
Today Brent had a great party to celebrate Emilie’s graduation from WSU
around 7 Mike and I went to Skylarks and watched Kent play drums in his band. Met up with some people from Pickle Ball.
The band was good and we all had a fun time.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th June 2023 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
