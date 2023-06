~Turtle~

Today I got up early and met up with a guy who loves Owls as much as I do. We walked around Whatcom Falls park for 2 hours and never saw any.

We did run across a few turtles so it wasn't aa loss.

Emilie and Garrett asked me to walk the park with them this afternoon so back I went.This evening we are going to celebrate Pete's birthday with our usual RLC game.