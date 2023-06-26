Previous
~ Mushrooms~ by crowfan
~ Mushrooms~

Pickleball this morning and then a pretty quiet day. I had a pain in my abdomen so I played down for a few hours.
I feel 100% now.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
