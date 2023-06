~6-29-23 Bee Balm~

Pickleball Thursday. Today was the last day of the tournament.I have signed up for the neck however.

Came home and then went to the nursery and bout 4 more plants 3 Daphne Odora's and 1 spreading English Yew.

At 3 went over to Kathy and Skips and played more Pickleball until 6.

Soaked in the hot tub to finish the day.