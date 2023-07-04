Previous
~Happy 4th of July~ by crowfan
~Happy 4th of July~

Spent the evening with John Susan, Dianne, Rick and Mike at the Bellwether. We had a fabulous BBQ, live music in which we danced to and to top it off a great firework show .
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
