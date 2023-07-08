Previous
~Charlotte's Mustang~ by crowfan
Photo 3021

~Charlotte's Mustang~

Mike and I went out to dinner with Charlotte and Phil.
They bought this Mustang last year in California and drove it here. It was been in the shop for 4 months getting the interior redone. The care is so beautiful. 1965 Mustang
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
