~Little Neighbors~

This morning I took head shots for Kyla. Wasn't hard since she had her hair and make up done. She looked very pretty.

This afternoon Vicki and I babysat the neighbor kids. Caleb text me this morning because his sitter couldn't make it.

We had a fun time with them. We made some jewelry with then to give to their Mom who's birthday is tomorrow.

Kids names are Allistar and Kamilla.