Previous
Photo 3029
~House Finch~
Today Mike and I went to a antique car show. There were over 400 cars. They all were so cool. A lot of time and money goes into restoring all these cars.
While sitting on the patio this morning I watched the house finch take several drinks of water.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
3029
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
16th July 2023 9:12am
