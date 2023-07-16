Previous
~House Finch~ by crowfan
Photo 3029

~House Finch~

Today Mike and I went to a antique car show. There were over 400 cars. They all were so cool. A lot of time and money goes into restoring all these cars.
While sitting on the patio this morning I watched the house finch take several drinks of water.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise