~Happy Birthday Brent by crowfan
Photo 3030

~Happy Birthday Brent

Today my first born son was born 45 years ago. 7-17-1978 was one of the best days of my life.
Brent's friend Mikayla made an amazing dinner and brought it over. we had a great time celebrating him.
17th July 2023

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
