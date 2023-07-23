Previous
~Freya~ by crowfan
~Freya~

Meet my new Granddad Freya.
I can't remember what kind she is but she will be approx 160 pounds full grown
Today I mowed the lawn and Mike painted the spare bedroom. Everyone was here today so it was a very busy house.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
