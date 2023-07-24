~Wow~



Straight off my phone half a hour after the rainbow which is my extra photo taken from yard.

Pickleball morning,Michelle and the kids plus Auri were here.

Michelle cooked a birthday dinner for her husband and John and I.

We celebrated all 3 of our birthdays although John isn't able to attend.

The rainfall that we had was huge today. We really needed it so I'm happy ..

Lesson for the day: Yesterday Lexi left a makeup mirror out on the breezeway and then left. Mike walked outside later and smelled smoke. The mirror had caught the chair on fire from the sun.We are so lucky we didn't have a house fire as it all happened on our breezeway.