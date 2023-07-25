Previous
~Early Birthday ~ by crowfan
~Early Birthday ~

Pickleball group had this for my birthday.
This evening I played in a tournament. Won 4 games and lost 3.
After we all stayed for a drink and a chat.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
